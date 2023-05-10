Call to rename Withernsea playing fields named after the King
Plans to rename a town's playing fields after the King have been opposed by campaigners who want the pitches named in memory of a former football coach.
Withernsea Town Council plans to rename the Hull Road playing fields after King Charles III to mark the Coronation.
However, the family of Frank Windas, who served Withernsea AFC as a player and coach for 55 years, have asked for the site to be named in his honour.
The council said it did not name any landmarks after local residents.
Mr Windas, who died in 2019 at the age of 69, played at the club as a child and went on to coach teams and look after the grounds.
His daughter, Carron Windas, 53, said his work included "putting nets up, cleaning dog muck up, supporting and coaching the teams, painting and maintaining" the site.
"He was Withernsea born and bred," she said. "He just loved [the football club], it was his life. Everybody knew him.
"After he retired from playing, sometimes if the teams were short a player, he would put a pair of football boots on. He was just a top guy."
She said plans to name the fields in his honour were first suggested in 2021 and supported by former mayor Patrick Spicer.
But Withernsea Town Council announced on social media that the pitches were to be renamed as King Charles III Playing Field and new signs would be put in place.
A council spokesperson said naming the fields after a local resident would "set a precedent which could be difficult to manage in the long term".
"The town council resolved not to rename the Hull Road playing fields, or any other town asset, after any local individual due to there being many people over the years who have dedicated their time to local good causes.
"None of our property is named after an individual. It's not something that the council does.
"The council felt that to do so could cause offence to other families who feel their loved ones also deserve such a gesture."
The council owns the playing fields, although the pitches are leased to the football club, and it suggested the club names its pavilion after Mr Windas instead.
"That is not to say that the efforts shown by Frank Windas for Withernsea AFC aren't recognised, they definitely are," the council spokesperson said.
"No offence was intended to Frank's family. There's no doubt he did great thing for football in Withernsea."
Mr Windas' family have launched a petition to have the playing fields named after him and plan to present it to the council at the next meeting.
