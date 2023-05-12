Bridlington man pleads guilty to possessing dangerous chemicals
- Published
A man has admitted possessing dangerous chemicals at a house in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, which led to the evacuation of a number of nearby homes.
Police and Army teams were called to a property in Oxford Street in April.
At Hull Crown Court on Friday, Gert Meyers, 61, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by possessing the chemicals.
He also admitted possessing 700mg of sodium nitrate, contrary to the 1972 Poisons Act, but denied a third charge.
Meyers, of Oxford Street, Bridlington, pleaded not guilty to possessing unlabelled chemicals which caused obstruction to the public.
He was released on bail and his case is due to be heard again at the same court on 19 May.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.