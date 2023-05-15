Libby Squire: Murdered student's mother says Bafta win bittersweet
The mother of murdered student Libby Squire has said she hopes a Bafta-winning documentary series about her daughter's killing would "honour her memory".
Lisa Squire said it was bittersweet to see Sky's Libby Are You Home Yet? win the factual series prize.
She said she would swapped the red carpet ceremony for sitting on the sofa with her daughter "in a heartbeat".
Hull student Libby, 21, was abducted on a night out and killed in 2019.
Pawel Relowicz, a Polish butcher, was convicted of raping and murdering her and jailed for life in 2021.
Mrs Squire, who attended Sunday night's Baftas ceremony, said she was "really pleased" for the team behind the three-part documentary who did an "incredible" job.
She said she hoped the programme would help raise awareness of issues surrounding violence against women.
But she said: "You've got friends and people saying 'How exciting, congratulations' and you think 'I would give all of that up, I just want to be a normal mum sat on the sofa with all my children'.
"You'd give it up in a heartbeat if it meant you could have her back.
"But we can't. So, we just do as much as we can to get her message out and to honour her memory."
The documentary chronicles Libby's life, the hours that led to her death and the police investigation that followed, and features interviews with her family, friends and detectives.
Director Anna Hall, from production company Candour, dedicated the award to Libby.
Mrs Squire, who has given talks in schools urging pupils to look after friends on nights out, said she planned to meet with Rishi Sunak to discuss violence against women and girls.
