Ryan Langley: Former Hull councillor charged over abuse images
- Published
A former Hull councillor has been charged with making and distributing indecent images of children.
Ryan Langley was deputy leader of the Hull's Lib Dem group going into the local elections of May 2021.
He has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing them, and one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, police said.
Mr Langley, 33, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on 14 June.
He was first elected to Hull City Council as a Lib Dem in 2016.
Mr Langley, of Hessle Road, Hull, sat as an independent after leaving the Lib Dem group in 2021, and did not contest his Derringham ward seat at the local elections earlier this month.
