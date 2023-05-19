Hull cemetery, pub and church added to city's heritage list
- Published
A cemetery, a former Swedish church and a pub are among the new additions to a list of Hull's heritage sites.
A total of 33 archaeological sites and 23 buildings are to be added to the list following the first heritage site audit to be carried out by Hull City Council since the mid-2000s.
Pubs are the most common type of building on the list, with 57 in all.
The planning committee heard that five buildings on the list were particularly at risk due to vacancy and vandalism.
New additions to the list of heritage sites include Hull General Cemetery on Spring Bank West, the former Swedish Church on Church Street and The Gardener's Arms pub on Cottingham Road.
The list was first established in 2006 and features buildings and sites which are recognised by the local planning authority "for their contribution to the local character, identity and distinctiveness of Hull", the council said.
The process is different to that which awards buildings Grade I, II and II*-listed status, which is assessed by Historic England.
Seven pubs have been removed from the list, including the Dover Sole in Hessle Road and Anlaby Road's The George, as they have been demolished since the original list was compiled.
Buildings deemed to be at risk due to vacancy or vandalism included the former Sculcoates St Mary's National School in Bankside and The Pentecostal Glad Tidings Hall.
The Lord Line Building, in St Andrew's Dock, was also deemed at risk, though councillors heard the building's overall conditional was fair and could be salvaged.
Councillors agreed to consult on restricting changes to buildings on the list in conservation areas through permitted development.
They also backed looking at extending some conservation areas in order to protect buildings on the list which are currently outside of them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.