Hull man guilty of manslaughter after one-punch death
- Published
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after he killed a man with a single punch outside a pub.
Scott Akester, 31, died of his injuries after being assaulted outside The Grandale in Sutton Park in Hull following a night out with friends on 19 November 2022.
Michael Pearson, 30, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was convicted by a jury at Hull Crown Court on Thursday morning.
Pearson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 29 June.
Pearson and Mr Akester, who knew one another, were out drinking with friends when they had a minor disagreement, according to Humberside Police.
The argument was resolved by friends, the force said, but about 20 minutes later when the group were walking home, Pearson approached Mr Akester and punched him in the face.
Mr Akester fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.
Emergency services tried to save his life but Mr Akester died in hospital later the same day.
Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said: "Scott's death was utterly needless and as a result of Pearson's mindless actions with no regard for the consequences.
"A single punch has caused a devastating impact, resulting in a man losing his life and a family left without their loved one."
He said he hoped Mr Akester's family "feel a sense of justice has been achieved" after the conviction.
