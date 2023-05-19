Grimsby man appears in court over Macaulay Street stabbing
A man has appeared in court after a stabbing in Grimsby.
Officers were called to an address in Macaulay Street at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.
A man was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
Peter Atkinson, 43, appeared before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with wounding with intent and possessing a blade in a public place. No pleas were entered.
Mr Atkinson, of Macaulay Street, Grimsby, was remanded in custody to appear before Grimsby Crown Court on 19 June.
