Hull's Freetown Way to return to dual carriageway

Freetown Way, Hull, currently comprises one lane in each directionGoogle
Freetown Way will be reinstated as a dual carriageway under council plans

Plans to reinstate a dual carriageway in Hull are to go ahead, the council has said.

Hull City Council said it had secured government funding to return Freetown Way to two lanes following a consultation last year.

A new off-road cycle lane will be installed to allow the road to be widened for traffic.

Council leader Mike Ross said: "This is a win-win for everyone." Work is expected to begin in early 2024.

The road became a single lane in each direction for cars when cycleways were introduced in 2020.

But after drivers complained about congestion, the council accepted the layout was "not a suitable solution".

Mr Ross said returning to two lanes of traffic would "keep the city's roads moving" and the "safe, off-road cycle paths" would encourage cycling.

The scheme will be funded using part of £8.86m allocated to Hull from the government's Active Travel funding.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.