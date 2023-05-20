Goole: Appeal after box of kittens abandoned at vets
The RSPCA is appealing for a man who abandoned a box of kittens at a vet's practice in East Yorkshire to contact them.
The six four-week-old kittens were left at Vermuden Vets in Goole on 4 May.
They were taken to the charity's Goole and District branch and had to be taken to an out-of-hour vets as one of them was suffering from dehydration.
All six are now in good health and are being looked after by foster carers.
The man who left them in a taped-up box said he was a delivery driver and claimed he had found them on Carter Street in Goole, the RSPCA said.
Animal rescue officer Hannah Williams said he did not leave his name or any contact details.
"We have concerns for the kittens' mother as she must have been feeding all six of them and then to stop all of a sudden could result in some health complications for her," she said.
"We particularly would like to talk to the man who left them at the vets to find out some more details."
