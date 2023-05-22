Bridlington Kite Festival entertains 15,000 visitors

Octopus kiteVisit East Yorkshire
An octopus-shaped kite was flown at this year's event
By Chloe Laversuch
BBC News

Hundreds of kites took to the blue skies of East Yorkshire as part of an annual coastal festival at the weekend.

Inflatable lobsters, orcas, octopuses and other creatures were on display at the Bridlington Kite Festival on the cliff-top at Sewerby Fields.

The organisers, Visit East Yorkshire and The Northern Kite Group, estimated that 15,000 attended the two-day event.

A pod of dolphins was also spotted swimming along the coastline on Saturday, organisers said.

Inflatable whale kites were on display over the East Yorkshire coastline

Kite experts and enthusiasts travelled to the town to provide spectacular displays for visitors to the show, which hosted some of the world's largest kites.

Keith Proctor, from The Northern Kite Group, said: "If you give somebody a line to hold a kite, a smile appears on their face.

"Everybody remembers kites from when they were a child and it brings back those memories."

Kite experts travel from far afield to Bridlington to take part in the annual festival

While visitors also flew their own kites at the event, Mr Proctor said the larger aerial displays needed to be anchored to the ground.

"It's a serious business when you get to the bigger stuff," he said.

A large teddy bear inflatable kite was flown at the event
Visit East Yorkshire
Organisers estimated around 15,000 people attended the two-day event

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.