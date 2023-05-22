Wilfred Slater: Dozens attend WW2 veteran's funeral after appeal
More than 100 people have attended the funeral of a World War Two veteran after a public appeal.
Wilfred "Wilf" Slater, who was shot in both legs during the closing stages of the conflict, died aged 97 on 27 April at his nursing home in East Yorkshire.
After worries just a handful would attend the funeral at Haltemprice Crematorium in Hull, word was spread via social media.
"As a family we can't thank people enough," his great nephew said.
Aged 14, Mr Slater joined the Home Guard in Little Weighton near Beverley, his family said, before joining the Army when he turned 18 in 1944.
He served with 2nd Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment, seeing active service in north-west Europe and later Egypt and Palestine.
His family said they had received messages from all over the world in support, with veterans who served in his regiment attending.
His funeral cortege was accompanied by motorbikes, with a piper leading the hearse ahead of the service.
"Wilf was one of the few of the old East Yorkshire Regiment that's left," said friend Des Teal.
"We've all kept together, it's more like a family - so it's nice to come."
In 1945, four days after his 19th birthday, Mr Slater was shot in both legs by a German sniper during an attack on a farmhouse. He was evacuated and treated in Ghent, Belgium, before recuperating in Knokke, also in Belgium, before returning to his duties.
In later years, Mr Slater - who did not have any children - was an active member of East Yorkshire's veterans' community and had, over the years, returned to former battlegrounds to honour fallen comrades.
Tony Costello, who served in the 6th Airborne Division, said: "I didn't know Wilfred, but we served in the same sort of places, Egypt, Palastine, Germany, the Netherlands.
"I thought I couldn't stay stay at home, I had to come and give my respects."
Jon Benson, Mr Slater's great nephew, said "all the services" were represented, with "standing room only" inside the crematorium.
"I've had people from Canada and the Far East messaging me, it's just a fitting tribute to Wilf," he said.
"As a family we can't thank people enough, I don't think we'll ever be able to thank people for today, it has been really superb."
