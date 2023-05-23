A63 lorry crash: Overturned HGV closes busy East Yorkshire route
A section of the A63 in East Yorkshire has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned.
Police said drivers should avoid both the eastbound and westbound carriageways between South Cave and the turn-offs for Elloughton and Brough.
National Highways said the road was closed due to an overturned vehicle shedding its load.
The agency said the closure could remain in place until the evening. Emergency services are at the scene.
In a statement National Highways said: "An HGV tipper truck crossed from the westbound carriageway to the eastbound carriageway and spilled its load of limestone."The barrier on the carriageway has been damaged and an assessment of the structure is due to take place."
