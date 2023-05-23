Bridlington man to be sentenced for keeping dangerous chemicals
A man who admitted keeping dangerous chemicals at his house is to be sentenced next month.
Gert Meyers, 61, was charged after police and army teams were called to of Oxford Street, Bridlington, and several homes evacuated in April.
He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two offences connected to the incident but denied a third.
On Tuesday at Hull Crown Court prosecutors accepted his plea and a sentencing hearing was set for 22 June.
Meyers pleaded guilty on 12 May to breaching a criminal behaviour order and possessing 700mg of sodium nitrate, contrary to the 1972 Poisons Act.
The substance is used as a food additive for curing meat but can be toxic in high amounts.
Meyers, of Oxford Street, Bridlington, was released on bail ahead of sentencing.
