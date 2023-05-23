Planned solar farm could power 27,000 homes, firm says
An energy company has announced plans to build a solar farm in Lincolnshire which could power 27,000 homes.
Developers said the 0.5-sq-mile (1.25-sq-km) site near Grimsby would be built on fields north of Waltham.
Renewable Connections said if approved construction would start in 2025, and would take six months to complete.
The company said the facility would border a 1,148ft (350m) section of an existing solar farm and was expected to last about 40 years.
A battery storage system of 10MW was also planned for the site developers said.
This would allow some of the energy from the solar farm to be stored and released when power is needed most, they added.
A spokesperson said HGVs would leave and enter the site up to 10 times a day for about three months.
Application documents stated: "Any impact would be temporary and only during construction."
Another firm, Aura Power, already has planning permission for a 49.9MW solar farm about five miles (8km) away from the planned Renewable Connections site, located between Healing and Laceby.
Construction on that project is expected to start in 2024.
