Cleethorpes bench built by beach visitors destroyed by arsonists
A bench in Cleethorpes built by a community using driftwood has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Humberside Fire and Rescue said it was called to Buck Beck Beach, off Meridian Road, at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
The bench has been rebuilt and added to over the years, according to Nick Albion who helped create the original in 2015.
He told BBC News: "It's more than a bench - it's people's memories."
The railway engineer, who created a Facebook page for the bench, said: "I have been in tears this morning.
"I just cannot understand the mentality of anyone who would do this."
Mr Albion said he and his father-in-law Roger Crawford, who died earlier this year, enjoyed regular walks in the area and fashioned the original bench using "rudimentary tools", enabling them to take rest stops while enjoying stunning views.
"Others then added to it," he said. "People began adding their little plaques. Roger made one with the names of our family's dogs."
Several times, the bench has had to be rebuilt after it was swept away by the sea and savage North Sea gales.
Mr Albion said: "The bench didn't belong to any one person. It was a community bench. A real community effort.
"We even had people propose there. Others scattered their pets' ashes. There are so many special memories here."
Mr Albion said there was already talk of rebuilding the bench.
He said: "Operation Phoenix is under way. It will rise again from the ashes, I am sure."
Humberside Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Crews have attended a fire at Buck Beck Bench this evening in Cleethorpes on Meridian Road. Please be aware of how deliberate fires can cause community anguish."
