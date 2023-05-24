Grimsby crash: Two held after cyclist dies in suspected hit-and-run
Two men have been arrested after a cyclist died following a suspected hit-and-run crash in Grimsby.
The victim was struck by a Vauxhall Crossland 4x4 in Carnforth Crescent at 17:20 BST on Sunday, Humberside Police said. He died of his injuries in hospital Wednesday morning.
Police said the vehicle left the scene following the crash.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested. They remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we have already made a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances and ascertain exactly what has happened."
