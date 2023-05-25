Two people dead at High Eske nature reserve
- Published
Two young people have died at a nature reservice in East Yorkshire.
Four members of the public were also rescued from the water at High Eske Nature Reserve, near Tickton, yesterday evening.
Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed the deaths in a statement.
"Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives," it added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.