Two people dead at High Eske nature reserve

High Eske Nature Reserve
It happened at High Eske Nature Reserve near Tickton, East Yorkshire

Two young people have died at a nature reservice in East Yorkshire.

Four members of the public were also rescued from the water at High Eske Nature Reserve, near Tickton, yesterday evening.

Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed the deaths in a statement.

"Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives," it added.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.