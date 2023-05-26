Modern slavery arrests after 13 people found under gravel at Hull dock
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking offences after 13 people, including six children, were found hidden under gravel in a lorry.
The discovery was made at King George Dock, Hull, in November 2022, Humberside Police said.
A man, 27, and a woman, 35, were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday and released on bail pending inquiries.
Det Sgt Richard Kirk said the force took trafficking "very seriously".
The detective, on Humberside Police's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team, added: "These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims.
"I would ask anyone who has any concerns, or intelligence to suggest modern slavery or human trafficking is happening in their communities, to please contact us or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.