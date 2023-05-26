Grimsby murder inquiry: Victim named as two men charged
A cyclist who died in a suspected hit-and-run in Grimsby has been named by Humberside Police.
Reece Braithwaite, 35, was struck by a grey Vauxhall Crossland 4x4 in Carnforth Crescent at 17:20 BST on Sunday and died on Wednesday.
Liam Boydell, 22, of Boulevard Avenue, and Thomas McGloughlin, 19, of Rutland Street, have been charged with murder.
They were remanded into custody and will appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.
A 20-year-old man who was also arrested has now been released under investigation while officers continue to make enquiries.
