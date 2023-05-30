Hull City legend Dean Windass's pride as son Josh repeats his triumph

Wembley hero Josh Windass celebrates with the trophyRichard Heathcote/Getty Images
Wembley hero Josh Windass celebrates with the trophy
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News

Hull City legend Dean Windass has described his pride at seeing his son score the winning goal in a Wembley play-off - just as he did 15 years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass headed the ball home during extra time in Monday's League One play-off final, securing the win over 10-man Barnsley.

Mr Windass scored in the 2008 Championship play-off final, sending his hometown club to the Premier League.

He said: "I am a very proud dad."

Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Dean Windass celebrates with the trophy at Wembley in May 2008

The 58-year-old former striker joked: "I was battered and bruised when I played for Hull City. Our Josh, though, is a good-looking lad and he loves his hair, so I'm surprised he headed the ball."

Mr Windass, who lives and works in Hull, described a conversation he had with his son shortly before the match.

"I knew he'd score. He knew it was going to be the biggest game of his life - he didn't need me telling him that.

"I just told him it was written in the stars: I scored at Wembley on 24 May, Josh scored at Wembley on 29 May." 

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Josh Windass scores for Sheffield Wednesday during the League One play-off final

After the match, Windass, 29, was congratulated by his family in the lounge at Wembley.

His father's volley at Wembley, in the closing stages of his career, sent the Tigers to the top flight for the first time in the club's then-104-year history.

"Josh did admit my goal was better than his," said Mr Windass, laughing. "That was 15 years ago. And though people remember it, that was then and this is now. I am just so pleased for our Josh. He has been injured and has been through a tough time. He really deserves this."

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Image
Dean Windass scores for Hull City in the Championship play-off final in May 2008

Windass said his dream is for his son, whose Owls side will now play in the Championship, to play in the Premier League - just as he did.

"Every player wants to play with the very best," he said. "And that's the Premier League."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.