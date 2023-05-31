Two men in court charged with Grimsby cyclist murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a cyclist.
Reece Braithwaite, 35, was struck by a grey Vauxhall Crossland 4x4 in Carnforth Crescent in Grimsby at 17:20 BST on 21 May and died in hospital three days later, police said.
Liam Boydell, 22, of Boulevard Avenue, and Thomas McLaughlin, 19, of Rutland Street, have been charged with murder.
They appeared at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday where a date was set for a plea hearing and a trial.
Mr Boydell and Mr McLaughlin spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.
A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on 1 August and a provisional trial date was set for 13 November at Grimsby Crown Court.
The two defendants were remanded in custody.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.