Kirk Ella police raid: Three arrested after drugs and cash seized

Three people have been arrested after police found drugs and cash at a property in a village in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said officers raided the address on West Ella Road, Kirk Ella, on Tuesday.

They found Class A and Class B drugs valued at about £10,000 and about £6,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 44 and 42, and a 37-year-old woman were arrested but have since been released on police bail.

Officers said the 44-year-old man and the woman had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

