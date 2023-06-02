Hull man given NHS payout after finger amputated
- Published
A man has been paid compensation after he had a finger amputated due to a lack of care at NHS urgent treatment centre, a solicitor has said.
Care worker Alan Blakey visited the urgent care centre in Bransholme, Hull, in January 2019 when his finger became swollen after he removed a splinter.
Mr Blakey had the wound cleaned and was prescribed antibiotics, Hudgell Solicitors said.
He later attended hospital with an infection and had the finger removed.
"By the time I went to A&E I already knew I had poison going up my arm," he said.
"There was tracking, a red line about an inch wide which went up to my armpit from my hand. I also had swelling the size of a golf ball inside my elbow, it was really concerning."
At the hospital Mr Blakey was seen by a hand surgeon and plans were made for surgery to open up the finger and drain the infection. He was also hooked up to intravenous antibiotics.
"By then my finger had turned green, it was rock solid and I was in a lot of pain," he said.
However, surgery found that an area of the finger tissue was already dead and a partial amputation was carried out a few days later.
"The procedure didn't work, you could see the finger was black and had died. When I was told it needed to be amputated, well, there was shock, but at that stage you think, 'well there's nothing more that can be done' and you have to go with it, " Mr Blakey said.
After contacting solicitors a claim of medical negligence was brought against City Healthcare Partnership, which runs Bransholme Urgent Treatment Centre, alleging a breach of duty of care.
In an out-of-court settlement, City Healthcare Partnership admitted liability and a compensation award for damages was agreed. The amount was not disclosed.
Helena Wood, from Hudgell Solicitors, said: "We believed there was a breach of duty at the health centre, first, because staff failed to act on my client presenting with a high temperature and a raised heartbeat along with his infection.
"This should have indicated the seriousness of the medical situation."
In a statement City Health Care Partnership CIC said it could not comment on individual cases.
"All complaints from patients are investigated thoroughly and any lessons learned are passed on to services, helping us to continue to improve the quality of our care.," the firm said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.