Cleethorpes cyclist in his 70s struck by car and punched by driver
A cyclist was hit by a car before the driver got out and punched him in the face, police have said.
A man in his 70s was cycling on Thrunscoe Road in Cleethorpes at about 09:00 BST on 24 May when he was assaulted, Humberside Police said.
Officers said the driver of a grey Ford Focus pulled out in front of the man before they turned back and struck him.
The driver, described as a man aged between 40 and 50, then reportedly punched the cyclist to the ground.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact the force.
They described the driver as being 6ft 2ins (1.87m) tall, with dark hair and of a large build.
