Goole bridge upgrade will affect trains between Doncaster and Hull
Work will begin later to upgrade a railway swing bridge which has been in use for more than 150 years.
The month-long "essential" improvements will affect Northern rail services between Doncaster and Hull until 2 July.
The Grade II-listed Goole Swing Bridge crosses the River Ouse and uses hydraulic machinery from the 1860s.
James Wright, senior portfolio manager at Network Rail, said the work would bring the bridge into the 21st Century.
He added: "This bridge has reliably served passengers travelling between Doncaster and Hull for over 150 years and is rightly considered one of the finest swing bridges in Britain, so I'm incredibly excited to see it benefit from much-needed upgrades."
The bridge is one of "largest and oldest" of its type in the country, according to Network Rail's website.
Work will include renewal of the operating plant, including the hydraulic turning and jacking systems, control system, electricity supply and navigation lights, it said.
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, added: "Improvements like these at Goole are essential and we'd like to thank our customers in advance for their patience while the work is carried out.
"Replacement bus services will be running between Goole and Hull and we urge passengers to check before they travel."
Further work to refurbish and recommission the bridge's turning engines will be carried out later this year.
