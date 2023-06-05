Hull drugs raid: Six charged after cannabis worth £100k seized
- Published
Six men have been charged with the cultivation of cannabis after police seized drugs worth £100,000 in Hull.
Humberside Police said a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out on a property on Plane Street on Friday.
Officers said during a search of the building a suspected cannabis grow was uncovered.
The six men were arrested at the scene and were later charged. They are due to appear before magistrates in Hull later.
