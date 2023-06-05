Woman attacked by dog at Rotherham nature reserve
A woman has been injured in a dog attack near Rotherham.
The victim, who was with her child at the time, suffered puncture wounds to her hand when she tried to stop the animal attacking her own dog, South Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said the incident happened at Silverwood Nature Reserve at about 09:30 BST on 31 May.
Officers investigating the attack have appealed for help to identify the dog and its owner.
The dog is described as being similar to a Cane Corso or Great Dane, white with black spots, and is believed to be named Spot, the force said.
Its owner is described as white, aged in his 50s to early 60s with white/grey hair. He was wearing a navy blue anorak, combat trousers and brown boots.
Police said the victim was walking between Hollings Lane, Thrybergh and Woodlaithes when she was attacked.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers are working extremely hard to ensure action is taken against dogs and their owners who are a concern to our communities.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the dog or its owner."
