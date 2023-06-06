Two Grimsby youth centre expansion plans approved
Plans for two separate youth centres in Grimsby have been approved by the council.
The Shalom Youth Centre, on Rutland Street, will be expanded with a grand pavilion shaped like butterfly wings.
Centre4, on Wootton Rd, will also be extended over two floors and include a courtyard.
Details of when construction work is expected to start at both centres has not yet been disclosed.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Shalom Youth Centre's proposed pavilion will include two youth spaces, offices, toilets, a covered outdoor courtyard and a study or meeting room.
The centre started in 1972 through Grimsby's St John and St Stephen's Church and its founder, Canon John Ellis, continues to run the facility in East Marsh.
Centre4 was set up in 1995 and has focused on adult services.
However, its new youth hub extension will have space for socialising, gaming, and a range of activities, such as music, dance, and woodworking. The first floor will host family therapy, with a separate entrance while the private courtyard could see arts and dance classes being held. Two water play therapy rooms are also planned, along with a DJ studio.
The buildings were influenced by young people in the area, according to designers Hodson Architects.
