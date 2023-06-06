Hull: Girls approached by 'inappropriate' man on street
- Published
A man who accosted two schoolgirls on a street in Hull is being sought by police.
The girls, who were 11 and 12, were near the red bridge at Bude Road, when the man approached them and made a "very inappropriate comment".
The man, who was over 30, had a long ginger beard and was wearing a mask, spoke to the girls just before 19:00 BST on 22 May, Humberside Police said.
The force said he had a tattoo on one leg and arm.
He was about 5ft 8in tall, was wearing sunglasses and a black hat, black T-shirt and shorts.
'Be aware'
He was wearing a surgical-style mask, with his beard coming out below.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
A spokesperson said: "The girls were not harmed in this incident and did the right thing.
"They went straight home and told their mum, who reported the incident to us.
"We would want parents to be aware of this type of incident and advise their children to be aware, not alarmed, and always tell their parents if they feel threatened or vulnerable."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.