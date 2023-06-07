Sunk Island and Patrington Haven roadworks set to start
Two rural roads are to benefit from improvement works, say East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Upgrades to a section of Main Street, Patrington, and Patrington Road, Sunk Island are due to begin on 12 June.
The £178,000 scheme is expected to take three weeks to complete, with work being carried out on weekdays.
Councillor Paul West, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said the work was "much needed and people will notice the difference".
The initial Patrington Haven work will include road edge strengthening, kerbing and drainage work between Cherry Tree House and Outstray Road.
A second phase of improvements is planned to take place after the harvest season.
Mr West said: "We've tried to minimise disruption as much as we can and we'd like to thank people living in this area and motorists for their patience while we carry out this work."
