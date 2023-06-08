Scunthorpe steel: Sir Keir Starmer eyes 'fantastic future' for industry
The Labour leader has said his party would work to offer "a fantastic future" for the steel industry.
During a visit to British Steel in Scunthorpe, Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would invest in the industry as part of its green energy plan.
British Steel announced in February it would shut its coke ovens in the town, with the loss of up to 260 jobs.
The government said it was "engaged" with the company and steel was "vital" to the UK economy.
Sir Keir said: "There's going to be a huge demand for steel in the future, and I want that to be British steel.
"Just at the moment, British steel is struggling, and we need to move to a new model, to green steel, and here it's been made absolutely clear to me that customers of the future want that green steel."
Labour's own proposals include steel being among the recipients of a proposed national wealth fund, which would back business investment in new technology.
It also believes that its plan for British-produced green energy would boost the long-term competitiveness of UK steel and drive down costs.
Sir Keir said that could, with investment, "not just save steel but provide it with a fantastic future, which is clean steel, which is secure steel used for contracts here in the UK, and secure the jobs of thousands of people in this sector".
He added: "That is not just a challenge but a fantastic opportunity that a Labour government would seize."
British Steel said its decision to close its coke ovens was due to its need to overcome global economic challenges and build a greener future, and it would offer workers alternative jobs.
Labour's proposals have been welcomed by the Community union, which represents steelworkers.
General secretary Roy Rickhuss said the plans could be the "game-changers our industry so desperately needs".
A spokesperson for the government said steel played a "vital role in the UK economy" and it was working with the industry to secure a "decarbonised, sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector".
"We have made an offer of support to British Steel, and continue to engage actively with the company to ensure any investment would be successful and make effective use of taxpayers' money," they added.
