Anlaby Road fire: Investigation under way into cause of blaze
Investigations are under way into the cause of a major fire at a commercial property in Hull.
Firefighters tackled the blaze for several hours at the former Premiere Bar building on Anlaby Road on Thursday afternoon.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the fire affected the lower part of the building which was being used by a charity to store clothes and furniture.
The interior and part of the roof of the building were badly damaged.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known, the fire service added.
