Cleethorpes shop robbers jailed after attacking assistant
Two men who attacked a shop assistant who fought back during an armed robbery have both been jailed for three years.
Benjamin Allen and Cameron Fitzgerald wore surgical masks as they raided the convenience store on Brereton Avenue in Cleethorpes on 21 April 2021.
The men, armed with an axe, held the woman in a head lock as they grabbed cigarettes and tried to open the till.
Allen, 20, of no fixed address and Fitzgerald, 19, of Grimsby, were jailed at Grimsby Crown Court.
They both pleaded guilty to the robbery during a hearing in August 2022.
A third person involved in the robbery was not charged, police said.
The shop assistant was not not seriously hurt "but the trauma of the experience has remained with her", Humberside Police said.
Det Con Nigel Morgan said: "I feel sure that Ben Allen and Cameron Fitzgerald thought that they disguised themselves well enough not be identified. They were wrong, the investigative enquiries we conducted meant that we have been able to unmask them and bring them to justice.
"I want to praise the victim for her actions on the day and in the subsequent investigation. This was a terrifying incident for her, and I can only hope that these sentences bring her some comfort in knowing these two men will be in jail for three years.
"The CCTV footage shows the level of aggression used just to get a few packet of cigarettes. Having viewed the CCTV carefully I have to say that this is one of the most violent offences of its type that I have seen.
"Their sentences will give them time to reflect on their actions and I hope that they will consider their life choices once they are released."
