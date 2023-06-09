Machete-wielding robber jailed for stealing boy's e-scooter in Hull
A machete-wielding robber who stole a 12-year-old's e-scooter has been jailed for more than four years.
Declan Laws pulled out the weapon and threatened the boy while he was on Cheadle Close in Hull on 3 February.
The 26-year-old, of Terry Street, Hull, was found guilty of robbery and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.
Laws was sentenced to four years and five months following a trial at Hull Crown Court.
Speaking afterwards, Det Sgt Jack Downs, of Humberside Police, said: "Thankfully in this case no one was hurt but it could easily have been much more serious."
