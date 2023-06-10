Howden: 3,000-acre East Yorkshire solar farm plans on display
- Published
Plans for a solar farm in East Yorkshire - big enough to power 100,000 homes - have gone on public display.
Boom Power said the plant would be situated on about 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of land between Gribthorpe, Spaldington and Wressle, and Howden.
The company said it would be capable of producing 400 megawatts of electricity.
As part of the public consultation process, the plans will be on show at Bubwith Leisure Centre on Saturday and Howden Shire Hall on Tuesday.
The company will then submit an application for a Development Consent Order as due to the size of the scheme, final approval will rest with the government.
'Listen and learn'
If approved, the solar farm would connect to the National Grid at the Drax substation in North Yorkshire.
Mark Hogan, founder and director of Boom Power, said: "Our East Yorkshire Solar Farm proposals will contribute to developing essential renewable energy capacity in the UK and help to meet growing demand for energy security. "The feedback from the community at the last round of consultation has been invaluable and where possible we have incorporated changes into our updated designs.
"We are committed to delivering a solar farm that benefits both the UK's energy security for the long term and the local community.
"We are exploring the opportunities for a community benefit fund dedicated to local causes and intend to work with local residents to ensure this provides meaningful contributions to the area."
