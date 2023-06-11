Plans released for peak time only bus lanes in Hull
Plans have been released on how Hull's controversial bus lanes would operate at peak time only.
The council said they would run 07:00 to 09:30 in to the city and from 16:00 to 18:30 outbound, outside of which they would be open to all traffic.
A survey last year of more than 18,000 people reported 65% of respondents wanted enforcement times reduced.
The proposals will now be put out to a public consultation before a final decision is made, the council said.
All day bus lanes were brought in in July 2020 under the previous Labour administration to help improve public transport and cycling facilities to promote alternatives to cars.
The move caused controversy with some commuters blaming congestion on the lanes.
Drivers face a fine of up to £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 28 days.
Hull City Council Lib Dem leader councillor Mike Ross said the move towards the formal consultation required with road users, residents, businesses and others showed people's views were being listened to.
Labour leader councillor Daren Hale said ahead of May's local elections they would wait for the findings of a report into returning to peak times only before taking a position.
The consultation is due to start later this month.
