Man in court over Hull police pursuit crash
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a road collision in Hull during a police pursuit.
Officers followed a BMW from the Melton junction on the A63 until it hit another car on Anlaby Road, on 9 June. Three people were injured in the crash.
Liam Robinson, 33, of Queensgate Street in Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with a series of driving offences.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 14 July.
Mr Robinson pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. However, he did not enter a plea to the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is also charged with fraudulent use of a registration mark and driving whilst over the specified drug limit, police said.
Humberside Police previously said that following the incident, two people in the BMW sustained injuries, with the driver of the other car involved badly hurt.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to the injuries sustained".
