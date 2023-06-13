Man critical after attack in Hull park
- Published
A 53-year-old man has been left critically ill in hospital with a head injury following an attack in a Hull park, police said.
The incident happened on Vane Street at about 19:45 BST on Monday, Humberside Police said.
A 31-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and received injuries not thought to be serious, officers said.
A police cordon remains in place at the park and officers have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp Amy Keane-Christie said local residents could "expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days" while an investigation took place.
