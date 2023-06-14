Rescue attempt in Hull for injured and stranded Humber Estuary seal

The stranded sealHumberside Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews were called to the slipway by the Humber Estuary on Monday evening

An injured seal which was stranded on a slipway in Hull made its own way back into the Humber Estuary as rescue teams attempted to help it.

The seal had become stranded on Monday on an area near Hull's Fruit Market known locally as Oss Wash.

Fire crews had teamed up with British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Humber Coastguard to try and aid the animal.

But it managed to get back to the water and swim away as teams got rescue kit in place, the fire service said.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews worked with the coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue to try and help the seal

