Hull Ferens Art Gallery to host Canaletto painting
- Published
An 18th Century Canaletto painting is to go on show in a "very exciting" display later this year, a gallery has said.
Giovanni Antonio Canal, known as Canaletto, was from Venice, Italy, and painted views of the city, London and Rome.
One of his pieces, titled A Regatta on the Grand Canal, will be exhibited at the Ferens Art Gallery from 20 October.
It is being loaned to the gallery by the Royal Collection Trust.
The painting shows the entire central stretch of the Grand Canal in Venice and was painted around 1733-4, from the same vantage point as another work by Canaletto from the Ferens' own collection - Looking North East from the Palazzo Balbi to the Rialto Bridge - which was created about 1724.
A Regatta on the Grand Canal portrays a religious event on the canal - the regatta of the feast of the Purification of the Virgin, which has been held in Venice since 1315.
Ferens Art Gallery said the painting was the fifth and final work loaned to the gallery as part of a partnership with Royal Collection Trust, which started in 2017.
Kerri Offord, curator of Ferens Art Gallery said: "We're grateful to Royal Collection Trust for this loan and the incredible partnership we have had for the last six years.
"This final artwork will be part of something very exciting coming later this year, and we ask that artists keep a close eye out for an opportunity coming soon."
Anna Reynolds, deputy surveyor of The King's Pictures, Royal Collection Trust, said: "We have been delighted to work with the Ferens Art Gallery over the past six years, providing opportunities for the people of Hull to enjoy a range of works from the Royal Collection by artists including Rembrandt, Van Dyck and Holbein."
The exhibition, which was originally planned for 2021, will run until 28 January 2024.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.