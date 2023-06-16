Cleethorpes Armed Forces Day: Lancaster bomber flypast
The Armed Forces weekend in North East Lincolnshire will feature a flypast by a Lancaster bomber to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.
The Armed Forces weekend, which includes Cleethorpes Carnival, runs from 16-18 June.
The Lancaster bomber - from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) - will be joined by a Typhoon jet for a special flypast on Sunday.
Other highlights include entertainment and a parade.
Alex Baxter, from the Armed Forces Major Events Team, said: "This is the biggest, free event on the east coast to thank our armed forces personnel, past and present, for their service to our country and their support to civilian life.
As well as flying displays, visitors will be able to see historic military vehicles, and watch carnival entertainment featuring performances from youth groups, dance groups, playgroups, theatre schools and a parade.
The event will be split between the main area of the resort and the boating lake, organisers said.
"It's great to see the return of the carnival again this year, Mr Baxter said.
"This is clearly the community element of the armed forces weekend - the number of community organisations taking part has increased following the success of last year, and there's great local support."
The Dambusters raids were launched from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on the nights of 16 and 17 May 1943.
Eight out of the 19 bombers involved were shot down. Three men were captured - and 53 were killed.
In May, The BBMF Lancaster took part in a special flypast of Lincolnshire's wartime RAF airfields to mark the anniversary.
