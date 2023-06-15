Stab accused offered paramedics £1,000 to save husband, court told
A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death offered paramedics £1,000 to save him, a court has heard.
Teresa Hanson, 54, denies murdering Paul Hanson, 54, at their home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire on 28 December.
In a statement read in court, paramedic Andrew Highland said when he arrived Mrs Hanson told him "I've stabbed him".
As they worked to save him, Mrs Hanson said: "You lot are the experts and can save him. I'll give you £1,000 each if you can," Hull Crown Court heard.
The court was played a 999 call to police in which Mrs Hanson told the operator: "We had an argument and I accidentally stabbed him."
Jurors also heard a statement from PC Adam Lazenby who was the first police officer to arrive at the scene.
She told the officer: "I didn't mean to do it, it was an argument. I was making [expletive] tea," the court heard.
"I've been trying to save him for an hour," she added.
PC Lazenby said when he told Mrs Hanson, who was in custody at a Hull police station, that her husband was dead she "screamed" and cried out "No, no he hasn't".
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald KC told the jury that, when questioned by the police, Mrs Hanson provided a pre-written statement in which she claimed her husband's death was an accident and he had "walked into the knife" as she turned round when she was preparing dinner.
Mr MacDonald said she answered "no comment" to all police questions.
The court also heard from the couple's son Ryan Hanson who described his parents as having a "doting, loving relationship".
He described how his mother had cared for his father after he suffered a serious head injury after being attacked on a night out in 2011.
Asked by defence barrister Jason Pitter KC, "Does the idea your mum would want to hurt your father fit?" he answered, "Not at all".
The trial continues.
