Hairdressers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire talk to clients about cervical screening
Hairdressers and salon owners in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire are cutting the usual chit chat to talk to clients about cervical screening.
It is part of an initiative by the Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance.
The alliance - a partnership of local organisations - said the idea was to get people talking and to encourage more women to book an appointment.
Monday marks the start of Cervical Screening Awareness Week.
The campaign, which involves more than 20 hair and beauty salons, is targeted in areas with some of the lowest rates of uptake in the region, including parts of Hull, Scarborough and Scunthorpe.
Dr Dan Cottingham, from the alliance, said the initiative would help to raise awareness and "encourage uptake and improve outcomes for people in Humber and North Yorkshire".
Donna Finn, owner of FeMale Ego Hair and Beauty salon, is one of those taking part.
She said: "My own experience of cancer meant I jumped at the chance to learn more about cervical screening.
"I want to support my clients to not only look good on the outside, but also be aware of how they can help look after themselves on the inside."
She said she also felt confident to talk about cervical screening with her clients and to inform them where they could find trusted information.
Meg Long, a mother of twins from Hull, attended her first cervical screening appointment at the age of 25.
She said she could "have easily let my cervical screening fall to the bottom of my to do list", especially as she was not looking forward to having the procedure.
"After my appointment, I was invited back for a second screening which showed abnormal cells and HPV, so I was referred for a colposcopy and waited anxiously for the test.
"The whole thing was over much quicker than I thought it would be and all of the staff were lovely. A few weeks later, I was pleased to find out my results no longer showed HPV or abnormal cells," she added.
According to the NHS, screening helps prevent cervical cancer by using a highly effective test to check for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which is found in over 99% of all cervical cancers.
These abnormal cells can, over time, turn into cancer if left untreated.
