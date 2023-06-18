Grimsby CCTV appeal over shop robbery by knife-wielding man
A shopkeeper was reportedly threatened by a man wielding a knife during a robbery at a store in North East Lincolnshire, police have said.
The man stole cash from the till during the robbery at the shop on Hainton Avenue in Grimsby, which took place at around 21:00 BST on Thursday.
He is then believed to have fled the shop with a bag of stolen goods.
Lincolnshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers have asked anyone with information about the robbery of the shop, which is located between Catherine Street and Margaret Street, to get in touch with the Humberside force.
