Specialists sought for Scunthorpe church revamp
Specialist builders and carpenters have been asked to tender for work on a major overhaul of a former church in Scunthorpe.
North Lincolnshire Council said the plans for St John's would make the Grade II-listed building more accessible.
Funding for the £2.5m project is coming from the Scunthorpe's Towns Fund grant.
St John's stopped holding religious services in the 1980s and was converted into an arts centre in 2000.
The work will create a larger space for events and activities and allow for the development of Discover, a science and technology centre for children and families.
Council leader Rob Waltham said: "We're moving forward at pace to appoint a specialist contractor to complete the work which will bring a new lease of life to this amazing historic building.
"The plans are incredible, bringing this amazing asset back into full use and allows us to extend the attractions to include a new science and technology centre."
The work will include extensive repairs and rebuilding of the roofs as well as the descaling, cleaning and repointing of stonework.
Internal works include repairs to the eaves, cornices, trusses and timber angels.
It will also link with the new urban park in Church Square, which opened in September 2022.
The funding is part of more than £80m of government support for major projects in North Lincolnshire, including money for roads and new motorway junctions.
