Hull's The New Clarence pub could become 32-bed accommodation block
- Published
One of Hull's best-known, traditional pubs is to close later this month, it has been announced.
Plans lodged with Hull City Council would see The New Clarence, in Charles Street, converted into a 32-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO).
Landlord Ian Ibbetson said the industry was struggling amid rising costs, staff shortages and falling custom.
Applicants Kingston Apartments Limited stated the conversion would be the best way to guarantee the site's future.
Mr Ibbetson took over the running of the pub, owned by Admiral Taverns, in September 2020.
However, according to plans seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it is "no longer becoming economically viable".
Documents cited industry decline, reliance on passing trade from people attending shows at Hull New Theatre, and a "shift in Hull's night-time economy".
Under the plans, most of the building's external façade would be retained, including signs and panels, as a nod to its previous use.
A garage door, vent and some other fittings would be removed and the inside remodelled, enabling the installation of bedrooms across three floors.
Each bedroom would have its own bathroom, with shared kitchen and living spaces included on each floor as well as an outdoor area in the pub's former beer garden.
The New Clarence's final day of trading will be Friday, 30 June.
