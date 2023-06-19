Tour of Britain: East Yorkshire to host stage for first time
- Published
A full stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race is set to be held in East Yorkshire for the first time.
The county will welcome more than 100 of the world's top riders for stage three of the race on Tuesday, 5 September.
The stage starts in Goole, with the route taking in places including Market Weighton, Driffield and Bridlington, before culminating in Beverley.
Full details of the route will be announced in the coming weeks.
It comes almost 15 years to the day since the event last visited some of the county during a stage from Hull to Dalby Forest.
Race organisers unveiled Beverley as the finish location for stage three in April.
The town previously featured as a Tour de Yorkshire start location in 2016 and 2018.
Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: "Having seen the excitement following the unveiling of Beverley as the finish location... I'm thrilled that we can add to that today by revealing that the full route will fall entirely in East Riding of Yorkshire.
"People have asked me for many years when the Tour of Britain would head to this part of England, so I'm delighted we can finally give them a date."
In response, Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "It will be fabulous - not just for the people of Goole to get involved with such a prestigious race, but for people across the East Riding."
She said it was also an opportunity to showcase the "beautiful place we live".
The race, which is expected to attract more than a million spectators, starts in Greater Manchester on 3 September and finishes in South Wales on 10 September.
Stages are also being held in Wrexham, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Essex.
