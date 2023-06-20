Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast sewage discharges spark pollution alerts
- Published
Pollution alerts are in place for several beaches along the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast after untreated sewage was discharged into the sea.
The Surfers Against Sewage charity said it put the alerts in place after several areas were affected since the weekend, including Bridlington North, Hornsea and Cleethorpes.
Alerts are also in place for Filey, Scarborough North Bay and Whitby.
It follows heavy rainfall after extremely dry weather.
Warnings from the Safer Seas and Rivers Service app, run by Surfers Against Sewage, are based on water firms' official data.
According to the alerts for each of the affected coastal sites in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, "storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours".
Although not illegal, academics and environmental groups say releasing sewage poses a danger to human health.Water companies release sewage when there is too much demand on their treatment works during rainy periods.
Longer term Environment Agency (EA) bathing water quality warnings are also in place at Bridlington South and Scarborough South Bay based on EA data.
Yorkshire Water and Anglian Water have been approached for comment.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.