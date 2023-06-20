Hull bus lane shake-up plan consultation begins
A six-week public consultation on plans to scrap all day bus lanes in Hull has begun.
Hull City Council has suggested making the lanes operational from 07:00 to 09:30 in to the city and from 16:00 to 18:30 outbound.
Outside of these hours the lanes would be open to all traffic.
All day bus lanes were introduced in July 2020, prompting some commuters to blame them for congestion. The consultation ends on 31 July.
People can view the proposals and give their feedback online, or attend one of six public consultations.
All day bus lanes were introduced by the previous Labour administration to help improve traffic flow and persuade more people to use public transport and bicycles as alternatives to cars.
More than 18,000 people were surveyed last year, 65% of whom wanted enforcement times reduced.
Drivers caught flouting bus lane rules face a fine of up to £70 if caught in bus lanes, reduced to £35 if paid within 28 days.
