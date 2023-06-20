Humber Bridge crash: Motorcyclist, 74, dies after collision with lorry
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry on the Humber Bridge, police said.
The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital after the crash on the northbound carriageway of the A15 at around 14:15 BST on Friday 16 June.
The motorbike rider has since died of his injuries, Humberside Police said on Tuesday.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
